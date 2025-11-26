Big cool down on the way for Thanksgiving, staying dry through Sunday

So! You were tired of the heat? The 70 and 80 degree afternoons?

Well have I got a Holiday Special for YOU!!

A cold front will sweep through the Southeast today, and it will usher in a big drop in temperatures through the course of this afternoon and evening.

Thanksgiving Forecast

You’ll notice the change as winds pick up, gusting 25 mph through the afternoon and evening hours. The wind will continue overnight into early tomorrow morning, dropping temperatures into the low to mid 30s.

Thanksgiving Forecast

Wear the warmer layers if you’re heading out to the local Turkey Trots! In addition to the chilly temperatures, the breeze will gust as high as 25 mph Thursday morning. As a result, “wind chills” will be in the 20s!

Thanksgiving Forecast

Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon runners -- you may want some leg warmers after you conquer those hills in the second half of the course.

Hot Chocolate sounds like a great idea on Friday morning, since temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Afternoon temperatures will stay cool as well with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s through the end of the week.

Thanksgiving Forecast

It will be cool, but at least it will be dry! The next chance of rain is not until Sunday.

Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

©2025 Cox Media Group