Beneficial rain on the way through the next several days

Dry conditions prevailed over the weekend, but rain will return to Metro Atlanta, potentially impacting the Valentine’s Day holiday weekend.

Scattered Rain Showers

Thankfully, temperatures will remain well above average, so none of the precipitation will fall in a frozen form.

Instead, afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s on Tuesday as rain showers approach from the west.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast hour-by-hour radar imagery for Wednesday.

Wednesday Rain

The majority of the rain will fall throughout Wednesday morning and it will taper off through Wednesday afternoon. The extra cloud cover will keep Wednesday afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

Rainfall will be rather light for Wednesday, with only about 0.1″ to 0.5″ to be expected from this round of rain.

However, another round of rain showers will bring a greater amount of precipitation to the region over the weekend.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar for Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Weekend Rain

The weekend rain showers will arrive late Saturday night as a cold front approaches the state of Georgia. Heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder are to be expected from this weekend round.

The weekend rain system will be rather robust, providing as much as 1″ to 2″ of rainfall to Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Weekend Rainfall

The rain is certainly welcomed! Drought conditions prevail across the region, and year-to-date, North Georgia is already experiencing a rainfall deficit of nearly 3 to 4 inches since the beginning of the new year.

Year to Date Rainfall

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!

©2026 Cox Media Group