Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1, and this year, meteorologists are keeping an eye on the sea surface temperatures across the Atlantic Basin, which includes the Gulf of Mexico as well as the Atlantic Ocean.

The image below illustrates the sea surface temperatures across the Atlantic Basin, with very warm temperatures (75 degrees to 85 degrees) extending to the west coast of Africa.

Atlantic Basin sea surface temperatures

Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Seaboard sea surface temperatures

Closer to home, sea surface temperatures are as warm as 85 degrees in the Bay of Campeche near the Yucatan Peninsula (Mexico), and the ocean waters off of Key West are as warm as 91 degrees.

This is concerning, as hurricanes require warm water temperatures. In fact, hurricanes form when sea surface temperatures are 82 degrees or above, and the Gulf of Mexico is already in this temperature range.

During the month of June, tropical systems usually develop in the Gulf of Mexico or off the Eastern Seaboard.

June Average Number of Storms and Region of Development

With the Gulf Waters so warm this early in the season, I will continue to monitor this region for potential development.

However, the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is September 10, with the majority of tropical storms and hurricanes occurring in August through October.

Atlantic Basin Average Tropical Storms and Hurricanes

During the month of September, tropical systems usually develop in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, from the Cape Verde Islands near the west coast of Africa to the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean. Tropical storms and hurricanes will also form in the open Atlantic near Bermuda.

September Average Number of Storms and Region of Development

With Atlantic Ocean waters in the upper 70s near Bermuda to the mid-80s in the Caribbean in late May, it is highly probable that any tropical systems that develop between now and September will be able to rapidly strengthen.

