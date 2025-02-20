Arctic Blast moving through Metro Atlanta today

Clouds are thinning out, but not before producing a few snow flurries across the Metro region this morning!

It looks like every weather geek in North Metro had the same idea I did this morning and rushed to mPING when they saw a snowflake. 🤣 @BradNitzWSB @ChristinaWSBwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/tsbVriSIPt — Andrew Cohen (@AndrewC75) February 20, 2025

Snow flurries in Milton on Arnold Mill Road near the Cherokee County line @ChristinaWSBwx #gawx — Brian O'Shea (@bposhea) February 20, 2025

Sunshine will return this afternoon, however the wind will be relentless, gusting as high as 30 to 40 mph!

The wind is pushing Arctic air into the Metro region, and as a result, afternoon temperatures will be limited to the low to mid 30s today. Due to the breezy conditions, wind chill values will remain in the 20s for much of the afternoon!

Arctic Blast

However, the coldest morning will be Friday, as temperatures bottom out to the upper 10s to low 20s -- remember, this is a hard freeze!

Morning Lows

Another hard freeze is expected Saturday morning as temperatures drop to the low to mid 20s.

What’s the Big Deal About a Hard Freeze?

A hard freeze is defined as temperatures at or below 28 degrees for several hours. Hard freeze conditions can damage crops, landscaping, and outdoor plants, but these frigid temperatures can also produce possible damage to your home.

What is a Hard Freeze

You may often see or hear the advice of dripping your faucets when temperatures dip below freezing this time of year.

I talked with 95.5 WSB Radio Home-Fix-It Show host Dave Baker to find out how a small stream of water may save you thousands of dollars in damage.

“We drip our faucets for a couple of reasons: Running water freezes more slowly than still water. The water that is just sitting in your pipe is going to freeze much faster than if you have a flow.”

“Another reason is because -- as water freezes, it expands. With your water dripping, that means the faucet is open. If the water freezes in your pipe and it starts expanding, and your faucet’s open, it’s got a place to shove all of that water that is still in the pipe outwards.”

“If your faucet is closed and the water freezes, it starts expanding. Now it’s got nowhere to go -- it’s blocked on this side, it’s blocked on that side -- which means your pipe is just going to burst, at some point.”

“If your pipes are exposed to wind or are in the crawlspace, if they are on the outer part of your house, it could be exposed to a little more wind -- that will make you want to drip your faucets sooner.”

“It’s better to drip your faucets than to wake up with broken faucets. It’s a mess.”

“If you’ve ever had frozen pipes in the past, you’re susceptible to having frozen pipes again. I don’t care what you have done or how you have finished that room -- if you’ve had them once, you are likely to have them again.”

Protect the 4 “P”s

When the forecast calls for hard freeze conditions, mind the 4 “P’s”: Pipes, Pets, People, and Plants.

Dripping the faucets and opening the cabinets are an easy way to protect your pipes and plumbing.

Never leave pets outdoors when it gets this cold -- their fur is not enough to protect them, and they could succumb to hypothermia. If pets must stay outside, make sure there is warm and dry shelter available, with water and food that does not freeze over.

Even in the cold, people do have to work outdoors, including construction workers, utility workers, airport ramp workers... Even kids waiting at the bus stop will need to wear multiple layers as well as gloves and hats to protect from hypothermia. If possible, give outdoor workers extra break time to warm up from the cold.

Plants: Houseplants have likely already been moved indoors, but hard freeze temperatures can impact crops like peaches, blueberries, etc. Any outdoor plants that are not freeze hardy will need to be covered and protected.

Protect the 4 P's

