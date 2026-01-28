Another Arctic Blast on the way this weekend

January is the coldest month of the year in Metro Atlanta, but the extended forecast indicates we are in for an extended stretch of bitterly cold conditions.

This week, afternoon highs will remain in the mid 40s, which is trending about 10 degrees below average. Morning lows will also trend below average, as thermometers fall to the mid 20s.

However, another Arctic Blast will move in this weekend, and it will send temperatures tumbling 20 to 30 degrees below average.

Temperature Anomaly Temperatures will drop once again this weekend, trending as much as 20 degrees below average.

Cold air will tumble into North Georgia early Saturday morning, and by Saturday afternoon, actual temperatures will be limited to the mid to upper 20s.

Wind gusts will be as high as 30 mph, which means wind chills will be close to zero.

What About Snow?

There is a possibility that snow showers will develop in Metro Atlanta, particularly east of Georgia 400. Little to no accumulation is expected for Metro Atlanta at this time.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar for Saturday.

It’s important to note that this forecast is subject to change, depending on the potential path of a coastal low tracking south of Florida and eastbound to the Carolinas.

Nevertheless, the majority of the snowfall will occur in the Carolinas this weekend.

Metro Atlanta should plan for the intense cold plunge of temperatures, regardless of precipitation.

What to Expect Sunday

As the coastal low moves northeast, additional cold air will move into the Atlanta area.

Numerous outdoor events -- including the Hot Chocolate 15K and 5K Run -- will take place Sunday, and participants should plan to bundle up!

Sunday morning lows will be quite intense, dropping down to the single digits and low teens. The record low for Sunday is 10 degrees set in 1936, and the forecast temperatures may tie this record.

Wind chills will remain dangerously low, dropping to a few degrees below zero.

Sunday afternoon highs will trend a touch warmer, but they will only be in the low to mid 30s.

Protect the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Pipes and Plants

PEOPLE still have to work outdoors: If that includes you, layers are your friend, vs one single "big coat". Layers help trap your body heat, keeping you warmer for longer. For those who spend limited time outside, keep a warm blanket or extra jacket in your vehicle as a "just in case" in the event you have to deal with car trouble

PETS: PLEASE bring the pets inside! They may have a fur coat, but extended time outside in these conditions is still hazardous for them, and we don't want them to succumb to the elements

PIPES: Leave the faucets dripping -- yes, it's a few pennies down the drain, but that's better than thousands of dollars in frozen pipe damage

PLANTS -- At this point, if you haven't moved your houseplants indoors, well.... I don't know what to tell you. BUT, we still have plenty of farms and agricultural organizations here in Metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Any outdoor crops will need to be covered, etc for this cold spell.

