Expect delays traveling through Buckhead starting Monday

ATLANTA — A resurfacing project is expected to cause delays for drivers traveling through Buckhead.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation says work will take place along Moores Mill Road between West Paces Ferry and I-75.

Lanes will be closed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and lanes will also shift during construction, which could lead to additional delays.

The department says the work will continue until the project is complete but has not provided a timeline for completion.

Stay with WSB Radio for the latest traffic updates.