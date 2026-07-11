White Sox rookie Tristan Peters hits for the cycle, first for franchise in 9 years

CHICAGO — Rookie Chicago White Sox center fielder Tristan Peters hit for the cycle Friday night, becoming the franchise's first player to achieve the feat in nine years.

Peters doubled in the third, singled in the fifth and hit a two-run homer in the seventh against the Athletics.

Needing a triple, he came up to bat a second time in the seventh and hit hard grounder past first base and down the right-field line. The 26-year-old from Canada rounded second and slid headfirst into third to beat the relay throw, getting a huge ovation. He drove in three of Chicago's eight runs in the inning.

Peters is the third major leaguer to hit for the cycle this season, joining Pete Crow-Armstrong and Bryce Harper. The last White Sox player to do it was Jose Abreu in 2017.

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