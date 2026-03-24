Stephen Curry will participate in play-in tourney for Warriors if he's able, Steve Kerr says

DALLAS — Stephen Curry will be available for the play-in tournament if his ailing right knee allows as Golden State coach Steve Kerr dismissed the notion that the Warriors would sit their superstar without a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.

Kerr said before Golden State's game at Dallas on Monday night that Curry's planned participation in practice a day earlier was put off by the medical staff. A six-game road trip ends against the Mavericks, and the Warriors will decide what's next for Curry after they get home.

“It’s all just part of the rehab and all the different testing he does,” Kerr said. “Just pushed back a day or two.”

The Warriors are in 10th place in the Western Conference, and if they finish the season in that final spot in the play-in tournament, they would have to win two road games to make the playoffs.

Curry hasn't played since Jan. 30 as he deals with patella-femoral pain syndrome and bone bruising in the knee. Golden State entered Monday 23-16 with Curry and 10-22 without him, including a 1-8 stretch that has dropped them to 6-15 since his latest injury.

“We’re not chasing a play-in berth. We are squarely in the play-in no matter what we do,” Kerr said. “Bottom line, if Steph is healthy, he’s going to play because that’s what we’re here for. The chance to get into the playoffs is a big deal for us, big deal for Steph.”

At the same time, Kerr said if there's any risk of longer-term damage to the knee, Curry won't play. The 38-year-old leads the Warriors in scoring at 27.2 points per game.

Kerr deflected the question of whether Curry was disappointed that his return to practice was put off at least two more days.

Golden State had initially hoped he would return right after the All-Star break, and Curry sat out the All-Star Game this year.

“It’s been a long haul,” the coach said. “He’s dying to get out there for sure.”

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This story is corrected to show the Warriors' record at 23-16 when Stephen Curry plays, not 23-17.

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