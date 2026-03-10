Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ties Wilt Chamberlain's record of 126 straight games with at least 20 points

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has tied Wilt Chamberlain's record by scoring at least 20 points in 126 consecutive games.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard and reigning MVP hit a 3-pointer late in the third quarter Monday night against Denver to reach 22 points. Gilgeous-Alexander could break the record Thursday at home against the Boston Celtics.

Chamberlain set the record from 1961 to 1963. He scored at least 20 points every game of the 1961-62 season for the Philadelphia Warriors, which included his famous 100-point game in 1962. Chamberlain’s streak ended on Jan. 20, 1963, when he only played four minutes for the San Francisco Warriors against the St. Louis Hawks.

“The name that he is up there with is Wilt,” Nuggets coach David Adelman said before the game. “If you love this game, you should love the history of it. And for him and for Wilt, to talk about him again and again and again on his records — it just says a lot about Shai’s career, the consistency that he’s shown over the years.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has five games of at least 50 points during his streak, including a career-high 55 points against the Indiana Pacers early this season. He was last held under 20 when he scored 18 on Oct. 30, 2024 against San Antonio.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points in the first half Monday. He brought the ball up the court in the closing seconds of the second quarter with a chance to tie the record. Instead, he passed to Isaiah Joe for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Thunder a 66-60 lead.

