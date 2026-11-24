ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan announced Tuesday that it was dropping plans to hire Trev Alberts of Texas A&M as its next athletic director, a stunning move that sets up a possible legal fight with more than $21 million at stake.

Alberts signed a memorandum of understanding a week ago to take the job at Michigan with a five-year contract with a $3.2 million annual base salary, plus bonuses. But on Tuesday, University of Michigan President Domenico Grasso sent Alberts a letter that he said terminates the agreement.

“As a result of the information gathered as part of the employment process, the university has determined that the background check is not acceptable to the University,” Grasso wrote.

The salary and bonuses at stake total about $17.2 million and the memorandum signed Nov. 17 calls for that to be paid out within 75 days. Michigan is also on the hook to pay Texas A&M a $4 million buyout. The Aggies have already named an interim AD since Alberts had been expected to start his job in Ann Arbor on Dec. 1.

That has all changed.

“The University of Michigan’s search for its next athletic director is ongoing,” school spokesman Paul Corliss said. “As we navigate a rapidly changing landscape in intercollegiate athletics, the values that define Michigan will guide our decisions and reinforce our commitment to excellence and integrity, both in the classroom and in competition.”

While the school did not explain why it made the move, Alberts is among the defendants in a civil lawsuit where one of his answers in a deposition may have alarmed decision-makers in Ann Arbor. Alberts addressed that in a statement, saying he was "shocked and disheartened" to learn of Michigan's decision.

“The egregious characterization of words taken out of context from a deposition regarding an incident that occurred years ago is wrong and unfair,” Alberts said.

A former Nebraska women’s basketball player alleges Alberts and coach Amy Williams did not take appropriate action when her sexual relationship with an assistant coach became widely known. Alberts and Williams are accused of not setting rules, training or policies prohibiting staff members from having sexual relationships with athletes.

Alberts was asked on Dec. 4, 2025, if it was true that college coaches should never have sex with the athletes that they are coaching.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Alberts said.

“Why not?” an attorney asked.

“Well, I mean, you know, it just depends,” Alberts said.

In Tuesday's statement, Alberts said he was told Michigan's general counsel spoke with attorneys at Texas A&M and Nebraska about the deposition.

“All three of those lawyers told Michigan's GC that I had done nothing wrong or inappropriate and had followed all applicable university policies and procedures,” Alberts said. “I am proud of my long track record for standing up for student-athletes and for following the rules and my core values.”

Alberts, Williams and the school's regents previously said in their joint response to the civil lawsuit that they didn't have "sufficient information and belief to either admit or deny the allegations" of a sexual relationship.

Michigan was looking for an AD with a strong background in football and seemed to find one in Alberts, who was an All-America linebacker at Nebraska and played in the NFL. Alberts was hired by Texas A&M in 2024 after a three-year run leading the Cornhuskers’ athletic department. He went into athletic administration after working as a TV college football analyst. He was athletic director at Nebraska-Omaha from 2009 until Nebraska hired him in 2021.

Michigan's decision to back away from Alberts adds to the turmoil that has shadowed the program for several years.

Athletic director Warde Manuel fired football coach Sherrone Moore nearly a year ago, following a law firm's investigation into a relationship he had with a subordinate. The football program also remains on NCAA probation after football coaches and staff had impermissible contact with recruits and players under then-coach Jim Harbaugh.

Manuel last December hired former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham in a move that excited fans at the time, but he has had an underwhelming debut season. Manuel is also on the way out at the end of the year: He agreed to a buyout of the remaining three years of his contract last July. He has been the Wolverines' AD since 2016, overseeing a department that has won four national championships, including the 2023 title in football.

The next AD will decide whether to give Whittingham a chance to bounce back or find someone else to lead college football’s winningest program.

Michigan started the season No. 16 in the AP Top 25, plummeted out of the poll during the first month of the season and finally became bowl eligible last week with a win against previously unbeaten UCLA. The Wolverines will play archrival Ohio State on the road Saturday.

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