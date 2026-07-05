Miami Marlins pitcher Eury Pérez removed after throwing 7 perfect innings against Athletics

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Eury Pérez was pulled after pitching seven perfect innings Sunday against the Athletics, and the Miami Marlins quickly lost their bid for a combined no-hitter.

Marlins reliever Lake Bachar replaced Pérez to start the eighth and issued a leadoff walk to Lawrence Butler as fans booed. That was the first baserunner for the A's, and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer then dunked a pop-fly single into shallow right field for their first hit.

Carlos Cortes followed with an RBI double, Max Muncy walked and Jonah Heim launched a grand slam that shaved Miami's lead to 8-5.

Brian Serven singled to chase Bachar, who didn't retire any of the six batters he faced.

The 23-year-old Pérez, who has never pitched a complete game in his major league career, set down all 21 hitters he faced with eight strikeouts. He threw 92 pitches, 56 for strikes, before Miami manager Clayton McCullough went to his bullpen.

There has never been a combined perfect game in major league history.

The Marlins have not had a perfect game in the 33-year history of the franchise.

Pérez induced six flyouts, only one of which made it to the warning track. He was facing the A’s for the first time since his rookie season of 2023.

The last big league pitcher to throw a perfect game was Domingo Germán for the New York Yankees against the A’s on July 28, 2023.

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