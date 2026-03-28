LeBron passes to Bronny for a 3-pointer and the NBA's first father-son assist, league says

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James literally passed it on to the next generation Friday night.

The NBA says James recorded the league's first father-son assist when he passed to Bronny James for a 3-pointer in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers ' game against Brooklyn.

The Lakers' father-and-son duo played meaningful minutes together for the second straight game when the Lakers returned from a successful road trip to host the struggling Nets. Bronny James was on court with his father for nearly 4 1/2 minutes after they checked in together to start the second quarter.

Both generations scored during their sequence together, with LeBron making a driving layup before exchanging passes on the next possession with Bronny, who hit his 3-pointer from a step behind the line.

Bronny James has largely played mop-up minutes this season, his second with the Lakers, while also making trips down to their G League team during the season.

But with starting guard Marcus Smart sidelined by injury for the past two games, Bronny got rotation minutes for the Lakers against Indiana and Brooklyn this week.

LeBron and Bronny are the first father and son ever to play in the NBA at the same time, let alone on the same team.

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