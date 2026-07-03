João Fonseca stunned by Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin at Wimbledon

LONDON — Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin wiped away tears after beating Brazilian rising star João Fonseca 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon on Friday.
Safiullin, ranked No. 132, dealt with a knee injury last year but this week has eliminated two seeded opponents at the All England Club. He surprised 12th-seeded Andrey Rublev in the first round. Fonseca was seeded No. 24.
The 28-year-old Safiullin, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 2023, became emotional when he described his journey back.
“After the U.S. Open, I had to stop — for treating my injury,” he said in an on-court interview. “That time was super tough. Even let’s say half a year ago I didn’t know if I will be able to be back.”
Safiullin then paused and used his shirt to wipe away tears as fans applauded on No. 2 Court.
“I’m super happy to be back here,” he added.
Safiullin will face either Novak Djokovic or Arthur Rinderknech for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Djokovic and Rinderknech were playing on Centre Court. Later, defending champion Jannik Sinner faces Jenson Brooksby of the United States on No. 1 Court.
In the women's draw, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka plays Jelena Ostapenko later on Centre Court.
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