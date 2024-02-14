Why the weight room is key for Georgia tight end Pearce Spurlin: ‘He’s attacked it’

ATHENS — Pearce Spurlin wasn’t going to be an instant contributor for Georgia. In part, it’s because Georgia had Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp ahead of him on the depth chart.

Spurlin also hadn’t played much tight end prior to coming to Georgia. At 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, Spurlin spent much of his time in high school as a wide receiver.

“Pearce is more of a wide out,” Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley said prior to the Orange Bowl. “We knew that going in. Pearce is still learning how to play tight end.”

Add in a broken collarbone in one of his first spring practices and Spurlin was always going to face an uphill battle to see the field. In addition to learning the finer points of being a tight end, Spurlin was going to have to add weight. That’s harder to do when you’re also trying to rehab from an injury.

Read more at DawgNation.com