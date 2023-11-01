Why the latest chapter of the Carson Beck story is starting to feel like Deja vu

The best way to share the full Carson Beck story these days calls for a few visual aids. It requires at least the following to do it justice:

A custom Tim Tebow jersey, but with a unique red-and-black alteration

The eight-or-so loyal members of “Beck’s Brigade” in their custom denim jackets

A karaoke machine set up at a Georgia-Florida postgame tailgate

A “Rubik’s Cube” with red, black, blue and orange stickers on it

Beck’s old Pablo Creek Saints jersey from when he was 11 years old

Think about the randomness of those items. Let them jump over your head like the sheep kids try to count before they dream.

Beck is playing out his dreams this season. These are “super exciting” times for him even if the ECG chart would read like he’s making himself a ham and cheese or walking the dog.

Not leading the ‘Dawgs.

Kirby Smart touts Beck’s poise after every game when the questions come. The press core wonders if this is surprising, but that’s just the way he’s always been.

“I don’t worry about Carson,” Smart said on Saturday night after 43-20 in Jacksonville. “Apparently you guys do but I don’t worry about Carson. He’s very confident. He’s calm. He understands football. He’s never really high. Never really low.”

“He studies really hard. He texts questions all week. He studies and meets with [offensive coordinator] coach [Mike] Bobo. He puts a plan together and he makes good decisions. He’s continued to improve by not putting us in bad situations.”

His mother Tracy Beck was once a dancer for the NBA’s Washington Bullets. She’s now a kindergarten teacher with “Beck’s Brigade” by her every game. That’s a tailgate support group of besties who’ve known Carson all his life.

Read more at DawgNation.