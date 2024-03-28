Where things stand with the Georgia football cornerback position battle during spring practice

ATHENS — As the Bulldogs wrap practice on Thursday, the team will be more than halfway done with spring practice.

There’s still a long, long way to go before the Bulldogs take the field for the season-opening game against the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 31. Most of the position battles are far from settled.

One of those positions that will be under the microscope is cornerback. The Bulldogs must replace Kamari Lassiter, a key cog in Georgia’s defense over the past two seasons. He was a lockdown cornerback, so much so that opposing teams ultimately elected not to throw at him.

Lassiter was often at his best on Saturdays. But as Kirby Smart shared this week, the NFL-bound cornerback was limited in practice due to a lingering foot injury.

