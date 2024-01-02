Where things stand with the 2024 Georgia roster after the College Football Playoff

ATHENS — There is just one game left in the 2023 college football season, as Michigan will play Washington in the national championship game on Monday.

But while Michigan and Alabama were trading blows on Monday afternoon, the Georgia roster continued to take shape entering the 2024 season. After four players declared for the NFL draft on Sunday, another five announced they would be leaving on Monday.

And while losing nine players to the NFL might be catastrophic for some teams, the Bulldogs will still have more players head to the league. Obvious draft picks such as Brock Bowers and Sedrick Van Pran have yet to officially announce their NFL plans.

As it stands, Georgia is projected to have 91 players on its 2024 roster. It obviously won’t finish with that many, as the scholarship max is 85.

The transfer portal closes on Tuesday, though Georgia players will have until Thursday to enter due to their bowl game being on Saturday. The NFL draft deadline is on Jan. 15.

So with that in mind, it’s time to take a look at who is coming back at each position and who is still needing to make a decision.

Projected Quarterbacks for 2024: 3

On roster: Carson Beck (Sr), Gunner Stockton (R-Soph.), Ryan Puglisi (Fresh.)

Left via transfer portal: Brock Vandagriff

Kirby Smart did hint that Georgia would look into possibly adding a fourth quarterback for depth. But getting Beck back for his senior season is huge for this room. Gunner Stockton meanwhile got valuable backup reps in the Orange Bowl

Projected Running backs for 2024: 7

On roster: Trevor Etienne(Jr.), Branson Robinson (R-Soph.), Andrew Paul (R-Soph.), Roderick Robinson (R-Fresh.), Chauncey Bowens (Fr.), Nate Frazier (Fr.), Dwight Phillips Jr. (Fr.)

Declared for NFL draft: Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards

Milton and Edwards officially declared for the NFL draft on Monday. Georgia has added four new running backs in an effort to replace the two outgoing seniors in Etienne, Bowens, Frazier and Phillips.

It would not be a surprise to see one of the returning running backs enter the transfer portal, given where Georgia is at from a numbers standpoint.

Projected Wide receivers for 2024: 11

