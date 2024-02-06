Where Georgia ranks in terms of returning production for the 2024 season

ATHENS — When you produce as much talent as Georgia does on an annual basis, you’re going to have a healthy amount of turnover. The Bulldogs saw 12 players depart for the NFL and an additional 18 leave via the transfer portal.

Yet despite those departures, Georgia is in relatively good shape in terms of its returning production numbers. ESPN’s Bill Connelly released where all 134 teams in the country rank in terms of returning production. Connelly also split it down into returning offensive and defensive production.

Georgia ranks 25th in the country in terms of offensive production and 80th in defensive production. Overall, the Bulldogs are No. 47 in terms of returning production for the 2024 season.

As for how the offensive rankings are determined, the numbers broke down as follows: returning WR/TE receiving yards: 23.5 percent, returning passing yards: 24 percent, returning OL snaps: 47.5 percent, running back rushing yards: 5 percent.

Defensively, the numbers work out to: Returning tackles: 69.5 percent, returning passes defended (intercepted or broken up): 12 percent, returning tackles for loss: 10.5 percent, percent of returning sacks: 8 percent.

Georgia undoubtedly benefits from the return of key players such as quarterback Carson Beck, offensive linemen Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss, defensive linemen Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse and linebacker Smael Mondon. All of those players could’ve entered the NFL draft but instead returned to school for another season.

