Where Georgia ranks in the On3 ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25

Georgia is No. 2 in the first of many “Way-too-Early” Top 25 rankings that will come out this offseason.

The On3 brand has Ohio State atop its early rankings, citing the return of quarterback Julian Sayin and elite receiver Jeremiah Smith as the winning edge for the Buckeyes.

Georgia has Gunner Stockton, who is the highest-rated returning quarterback in the SEC, coming back for his second year as a starter.

There’s optimism that Georgia Tech transfer receiver Isaiah Canion can help jump start a passing game that lost six of its top seven pass catchers, including single-season record-holder Zachariah Branch, who made 81 catches last season for 811 yards.

