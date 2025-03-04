Where Georgia climbed in national rankings after another 5-0 week

ATHENS -- Georgia baseball’s second straight 5-0 week was far from pretty, but it was strong enough to move up in several national polls on Monday.

The Bulldogs (13-1) moved up one spot to No. 5 in D1Baseball’s poll, used by ESPN’s broadcasts. They also moved up a spot to No. 9 in Baseball America’s rankings and stayed the No. 3 team in Perfect Game’s top 25.

UGA swept Florida Gulf Coast with four walk-offs last weekend, finishing with a game-ending homer over the Foley Field scoreboard on Sunday.

Read more at DawgNation.