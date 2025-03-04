College

Where Georgia climbed in national rankings after another 5-0 week

By Jack Leo, DawgNation
Slate Alford (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia infielder Slate Alford (44) after Georgia's game against FGCU at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
ATHENS -- Georgia baseball’s second straight 5-0 week was far from pretty, but it was strong enough to move up in several national polls on Monday.

The Bulldogs (13-1) moved up one spot to No. 5 in D1Baseball’s poll, used by ESPN’s broadcasts. They also moved up a spot to No. 9 in Baseball America’s rankings and stayed the No. 3 team in Perfect Game’s top 25.

UGA swept Florida Gulf Coast with four walk-offs last weekend, finishing with a game-ending homer over the Foley Field scoreboard on Sunday.

Read more at DawgNation.

