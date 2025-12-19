What Kirby Smart knew Georgia needed this season, and when he demanded it

ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t spend time patting himself on the back, but his team’s growth this season illustrated part of what separates him among head coaches.

Smart recognized before last spring what Georgia needed to grow into a title contender, and he recently revealed the Bulldogs were working in key areas before the pads went on last March.

When talking to the team during prep for the upcoming CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal on Jan. 1, against the winner of Saturday’s Tulane-Ole Miss game, Smart asked his players how this year’s team was different than last year’s.

