What Georgia can do at right tackle after Earnest Greene ruled out against Alabama

Georgia will be without one of its top offensive linemen for this Saturday’s game against Alabama, as right tackle was ruled out on the SEC’s availability report.

Greene has been dealing with a back injury that first became a problem in the season-opening win against Marshall.

He did not play against Austin Peay the following week before returning to action against Tennessee.

Greene was unable to finish that game, with Georgia sliding Michael Uini in for the redshirt junior.

