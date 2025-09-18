What comes next for Gunner Stockton after his award-winning performance against Tennessee

ATHENS — Gunner Stockton will be honored by his high school this coming weekend, as the Georgia quarterback is set to have his No. 14 jersey retired by Rabun County High School.

Stockton excelled for the Tigers long before he ever put on the No. 14 Georgia jersey, as he holds the Georgia High School state record for passing touchdowns with 177. Only Trevor Lawrence and current Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo have more passing yards than Stockton did on Saturday.

For the first time in his Georgia career, Stockton looked like the player who used to dominate on Friday nights.

