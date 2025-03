ATHENS – Wes Johnson’s next couple days with his pitching staff could be some of the most formative of the season.

Georgia baseball’s rolling offense covered for a forgettable SEC-opening series from its pitching staff last weekend.

That leaves Johnson with plenty to correct before Georgia puts its top-tier national rankings on the line against No. 13 Florida.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs (21-2, 2-1 SEC) outscored Kentucky 36-26 last weekend in a 2-1 series win.

Read more at DawgNation.