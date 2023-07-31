Warren Brinson setting tone for Georgia football fall camp: ‘Let’s keep the grind going’

ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Warren Brinson is fired up for the start of practice this fall having put the team’s two championship seasons behind him.

It’s a good thing, because one of the biggest areas under the microscope will be the interior defensive line as UGA looks to replace generational talent Jalen Carter.

Nazir Stackhouse, Zion Logue and Brinson, in particular, are the veterans who will be counted on to lead the way with Jordan “Big Baby” Hall a 5-star freshman project in the making.

Brinson has clearly bought into Kirby Smart’s mentality when it comes to staying hungry.

