College

Travaris Robinson to lean on past relationships as he takes over for Will Muschamp in UGA secondary

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Travaris Robinson (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Travaris Robinson during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — JaCorey Thomas didn’t need an introduction to his new position coach this spring.

The Georgia safety had been recruited by Travaris Robinson when Robinson was at Miami. Thomas remembers being recruited by Robinson out of Orlando, Fla., though Thomas ultimately wanted to be a Bulldog.

Now, the two will work together in Georgia’s secondary.

“He’s a cool coach,” Thomas said. “Him and Coach Muschamp’s been coaching together for they said like 15 years, so they’re pretty much the same person.”

Thomas doesn’t have the same relationship with Robinson that Muschamp does, as the two worked together at South Carolina, Florida and Auburn.

Read more at DawgNation.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!