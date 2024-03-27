Travaris Robinson to lean on past relationships as he takes over for Will Muschamp in UGA secondary

ATHENS — JaCorey Thomas didn’t need an introduction to his new position coach this spring.

The Georgia safety had been recruited by Travaris Robinson when Robinson was at Miami. Thomas remembers being recruited by Robinson out of Orlando, Fla., though Thomas ultimately wanted to be a Bulldog.

Now, the two will work together in Georgia’s secondary.

“He’s a cool coach,” Thomas said. “Him and Coach Muschamp’s been coaching together for they said like 15 years, so they’re pretty much the same person.”

Thomas doesn’t have the same relationship with Robinson that Muschamp does, as the two worked together at South Carolina, Florida and Auburn.

