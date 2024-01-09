Tramel Walthour thanks Georgia as he moves on to NFL draft

Tramel Walthour has long been viewed as a valuable piece for the Georgia defense. And the stalwart defensive lineman took time to thank those that have helped him along the way on Monday.

Walthour penned a thank you letter in announcing that he would be moving on to the NFL. This was not unexpected news, given Walthour had exhausted his eligibility.

Walthour first committed to Georgia as a member of the 2018 signing class, the same one that produced the likes of Jordan Davis and Jamaree Salyer.

“Words can’t describe how much of an honor and privilege it has been these past few years to represent the G,” Walthour wrote. “I am extremely grateful for it all. The bonds made and memories created will stick with me for life. First I want to start by saying thank you God for allowing me to be in the position I’m in today. I’m thankful for all the ups and downs. None of this would be possible without him. I want to give thanks to the University of Georgia for giving me an opportunity to live out my dreams. To the coaches and staff members that believed in me and poured countless hours into helping mold me to become a better individual, thank you all.

“To my family, thank y’all for all the unconditional support. I appreciate y’all more than ever. To my teammates, going to battle with y’all. day in and day out has been a blessing. I’ll cherish every moment we spent together, good and bad. I wouldn’t trade any of y’all. for nothing. Love 4L. Lastly, to the most ELITE fans ever, thank you. Thank you, Dawg Nation for the unlimited amount of support. You all have made playing in Sanford Stadium an unforgettable experience. With that being said, I am excited for the next chapter of my life. I am officially declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Walthour played alongside future first round draft picks such as Travon Walker, Jalen Carter and Devonte Wyatt.

Walthour played for Liberty County High School in Hinesville, Ga., where he was teammate with safety Richard LeCounte. He spent a year at Hutchinson Community College before arriving at Georgia in 2019.

