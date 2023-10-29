Top ranked Georgia stays unbeaten with another big win over Florida

Two time defending national champion Georgia ran its school record winning streak to 25 games after Saturday’s dominating 43-20 victory over arch-rival Florida Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville.

Number one Georgia improved to 8-0 on the year and 5-0 in the SEC as the Bulldogs have now won six of the last seven meetings against the Gators.

The Bulldogs have also won a school record 35 straight regular season games dating back to 2020. Georgia also set a school record with its 24th straight regular season SEC victory, breaking the old mark set from 1980 to 1983.

The Bulldogs are also in a stretch where they have won 41 of their last 42 games.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck improved to 8-0 as a starter after making the return to his hometown of Jacksonville. Beck completed 19 of 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Beck found Ladd McConkey on a 41-yard scoring strike in the first quarter and then hit sophomore Dillon Bell on a 17-yard TD pass in the third quarter.

Senior running back Daijun Edwards posted another impressive game for the Bulldogs rushing for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Kendall Milton also chipped in with 55 yards on 13 attempts and scored Georgia’s final touchdown, a one-yard run with 5:57 remaining in the game to give the Bulldogs a 30-point lead.

Georgia’s 43 points in the game were the most against the Gators since a 44-0 shutout in 1982.

The Georgia defense held the Gators to 316 yards of total offense, more than 100 yards below their season average. Javon Bullard led the Bulldogs with seven tackles, while the Georgia D sacked Florida quarterback Graham Mertz four times.

The Bulldogs also recovered their first fumble of the season early in the second quarter as Marvin Jones Jr. fell on the football following a sack of Mertz by Tyrian Ingram-Dawkins. The turnover led to an Edwards TD run to give Georgia a 24-7 early in the second quarter.

Just over a minute later, the Dogs added two more points as freshman Joenel Aguero blocked a Florida punt out of the end zone for a safety and a 26-7 lead.

The loss drops Florida to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in the SEC.

Georgia returns to action next Saturday playing host to 16th ranked Missouri. Kickoff is set for 3:30 ET at Sanford Stadium.

