Top ranked Georgia holds off Vanderbilt in Nashville

Number one Georgia stretched its school record winning streak to 24 games with a 37-20 win over Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

The Bulldogs didn’t get off to a great start as they trailed 7-0 following a 49-yard touchdown pass by the Commodores on their first possession. Georgia then scored on its next six drives into the fourth quarter to build a 30-14 lead.

The Bulldogs are now 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC, while Vandy drops to 2-6 on the year and 0-4 in the conference. The Commodores have now lost six in a row.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck threw a fourth-quarter interception that was returned to the Georgia one yard line. The Commodores scored their final points of the game on the next play as they cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 30-20.

Georgia then answered on a 5 play, 75-yard drive that saw Daijun Edwards carry the ball on all five plays including a big 62-yard run. Edwards scored on a one-yard run and finished the game with a career-high 146 yards on 20 carries.

Beck was 29 of 39 for 261 yards and a touchdown as Georgia tallied 542 yards of offense.

Following Beck’s fumble on Georgia’s opening drive, the Bulldogs then scored the final 24 points of the first half for a 17-point lead.

The four scoring drives averaged 9 plays and 65 yards as Beck scored on a one-yard run, Kendall Milton scored on three-yard scamper, and Beck found Dominic Lovett on a four-yard TD pass. Peyton Woodring also kicked a 31-yard field goal, the first of three on the afternoon by the Georgia freshman. He also added a 44 yarder in the third quarter and a 30 yarder in the fourth.

“We continue to be a little bit up and down, but I thought we responded well,” said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart to CBS Sports. “We came out and won the middle, what we call the middle eight minutes of the game, the last four of the first half and the first four of the second half. The offense put together great drives, we’ve just got to score touchdowns.”

The streaking continues for the Bulldogs as they have also won a school record 34 straight games in the regular season. Georgia has also won 23 straight regular season SEC games, tying the school record set from 1980 to 1983. Dating back to 2020, the Bulldogs have now won 40 of their last 41 games.

The Bulldogs are off next Saturday. They’ll take on arch-rival Florida in two weeks in Jacksonville.









Good execution. We’ve got to hit some explosives. You can’t have 17, 18 play drives. You’ve got to hit some explosives.





