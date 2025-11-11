College

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian identifies key to beating Georgia

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Steve Sarkisian (Getty) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks on against the Georgia Bulldogs during overtime of the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Steve Sarkisian isn’t sure if Georgia football represents a dynasty, but he knows Kirby Smart has built a proven winner in Athens.

“Their level of consistency has been pretty high for the last decade, credit to those guys,” Sarkisian said in his Monday press conference.

“I don’t know what constitutes a dynasty or not, but these guys have played four straight SEC championship games and are trying for five. I think that’s pretty good, especially when a lot of teams and coaches in our conference haven’t played for any.”

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

