Texas coach Steve Sarkisian identifies key to beating Georgia

Steve Sarkisian isn’t sure if Georgia football represents a dynasty, but he knows Kirby Smart has built a proven winner in Athens.

“Their level of consistency has been pretty high for the last decade, credit to those guys,” Sarkisian said in his Monday press conference.

“I don’t know what constitutes a dynasty or not, but these guys have played four straight SEC championship games and are trying for five. I think that’s pretty good, especially when a lot of teams and coaches in our conference haven’t played for any.”

