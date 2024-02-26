Social media weighs in on recent Georgia football coaching hires of James Coley, Josh Crawford

ATHENS — Georgia entered the weekend needing to fill two coaching openings.

By Monday morning, Kirby Smart had accomplished his mission. The Bulldogs brought in James Coley from South Carolina to be the new wide receivers coach and plucked Josh Crawford from rival Georgia Tech to be the new running backs coach.

Both moves inspired a ton of reactions. Coley has a history with Georgia, as he previously worked with Smart from 2016 through 2019. As for Crawford, he’s a more obscure name but one that has a lot of promise as a young coach.

