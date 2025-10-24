SEC suspends referee Ken Williamson following controversial Georgia-Auburn game

ATLANTA — The Southeastern Conference has suspended longtime football referee Ken Williamson for the remainder of the season following his crew’s handling of Georgia’s 20–10 win over Auburn on Oct. 11, according to ESPN.

Reports from ESPN, Yellowhammer News, and The Athletic indicate that multiple complaints were filed against Williamson and his officiating crew after the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Two key plays drew particular scrutiny.

In the first half, Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold appeared to fumble near the goal line after being hit by Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson. Officials ruled the ball was loose before crossing the plane, and after a lengthy review, the call stood giving Georgia possession. The Bulldogs later cut Auburn’s lead to 10–3 with a field goal before halftime.

Auburn v Georgia ATHENS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 5: (L-R) Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs speaks with head coach Hugh Freeze of the Auburn Tigers prior to the game at Sanford Stadium on October 5, 2024 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Another controversial sequence came late in the fourth quarter, with Georgia leading by three. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was seen running toward a sideline official before the snap. The referee initially believed Smart was calling a timeout, but the coach later clarified he was trying to alert officials that Auburn players were making illegal clapping sounds to disrupt Georgia’s snap count. Williamson chose not to charge Georgia a timeout, and the Bulldogs went on to win 20–10.

According to ESPN, the suspension means Williamson will not officiate again this season, ending a long career with the SEC.