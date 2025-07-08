College

SEC Quarterbacks: Arch Manning, Gunner Stockton lead into deep list

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Gunner Stockton (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Picking the “best” quarterback in the SEC entering the 2025 season is a matter of opinion, to be sure.

Texas’ Arch Manning is the first pick from this seat, and it’s very much a matter of projection, more so than hype, past accomplishments or deservedness.

Consider it a beauty contest, and the 21-year-old Manning, who has filled out his 6-foot-4 frame with a prolific QB build and golden arm, has the offensive weapons and scheme around him to make good on being the first pick.

There’s a reason why Manning is the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but also, a reason why those odds are “only” 5-to-1.

Read more at DawgNation.

