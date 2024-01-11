College

Right time for Nick Saban to move on, leave Alabama and coaching greatness behind

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Middle Tennessee v Alabama TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during warms up prior to facing the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATHENS — The statue has already been built, the championships flaunted and the greatness acknowledged at every turn.

Nick Saban didn’t have to wait until vacating the Alabama head coaching position to have his unparalleled coaching record and championships acknowledged, the SEC Network justifiably did that most every week.

Saban’s retirement is merely the next step in his career and another part of the process that has been on display throughout the 2023 season.

News of new $17.5-million Jupiter Island home purchase in August raised eyebrows, co-ownership of two Florida Mercedes dealerships in November furthered speculation.

Saban’s weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show were yet another red flag, the coaching genius easing into favor with ESPN’s trending audience, preparing for entry into an industry he once bullied.

Saban’s exit is rich with irony, right down to losing his last game against Michigan, the program that ultimately drove him out of the Big Ten and onto a bigger and better path in the SEC via the LSU job in 2000.

Saban left Michigan State knowing he was never going to have the necessary means to beat Michigan; the system simply wasn’t in place for him to have the championship success he fiercely covets.

Fast forward to 2023, where Saban had a limitless budget at Alabama, the grandest of stadiums and facilities to recruit to and the most loyal of fans and boosters to support his program.

And yet, the Crimson Tide has not won a national title since the Covid-shortened season of 2020, having lost in its two most recent CFP matchups.

The game has changed, and not for the better where Saban is concerned.

