Return of Earnest Greene puts Georgia offensive line in position for a strong close to SEC play

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
Earnest Greene III (Getty) KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 13: Zachariah Branch #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates Earnest Greene III #71 after the 44-41 OT win over the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — The Georgia offensive line experienced a couple of firsts on Saturday against Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs rolled out a starting lineup of Monroe Freeling, Micah Morris, Drew Bobo, Dontrell Glover and Earnest Greene.

It marked the first time all season the Bulldogs did not debut a new starting offensive line combination, as those five started against Tennessee.

Georgia still found time to sub in Juan Gaston and Bo Hughley, at last getting to use some of the depth it built up as the Bulldogs battled injury across the offensive line in the early parts of the season.

