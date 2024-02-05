College

Replacing Daijun Edwards and his running style will be a key task for 2024 Georgia football offense

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

10/28/23- Florida vs Georgia Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) during Georgias game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)\r\r\r\r\r\r (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Daijun Edwards was never the flashiest player. He wasn’t going to rip off highlight-reel runs or be the focal point of the Georgia offense.

But he led the Bulldogs in rushing in each of the previous two seasons. He did it by earning most of the hard yards on offense.

“So proud of who Daijun is and what he’s grown to be,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Here’s a kid that wasn’t even that heavily recruited, but we took the kid because we knew he was tough as hell, he would work hard, and he had a tremendous season for us to really help us.”

Edwards ran for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Georgia will now be tasked with finding the next Edwards, along with fellow senior running back Kendall Milton.

