Red-hot Silas Demary Jr. leads Georgia past South Carolina

By Jack Leo, DawgNation
Silas Demary Jr. (Getty) COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 11: Silas Demary Jr. #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs handles the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Reed Arena on February 11, 2025 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Georgia basketball might have added the finishing touch it needed to earn an NCAA Tournament bid on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (19-11, 7-10 SEC) silenced South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena 73-64, marking their third straight SEC win.

Many experts believe the home upset of No. 5 Florida, combined with road wins over Texas and the Gamecocks (12-18, 2-15), is enough to earn UGA’s first NCAA Tournament bid in a decade.

Reigning SEC Player of the Week Silas Demary Jr. led Georgia with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

