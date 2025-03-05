Red-hot Silas Demary Jr. leads Georgia past South Carolina

Georgia basketball might have added the finishing touch it needed to earn an NCAA Tournament bid on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (19-11, 7-10 SEC) silenced South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena 73-64, marking their third straight SEC win.

Many experts believe the home upset of No. 5 Florida, combined with road wins over Texas and the Gamecocks (12-18, 2-15), is enough to earn UGA’s first NCAA Tournament bid in a decade.

Reigning SEC Player of the Week Silas Demary Jr. led Georgia with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

Read more at DawgNation.