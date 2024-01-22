College

Projecting Georgia football offensive depth chart entering 2024 offseason

11/25/23 - Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) during Georgias game against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The NFL draft window has closed, while most transfer portal moves have been made.

While Kirby Smart would undoubtedly like to have a better idea on where his roster sits sooner into the offseason, but entering the final full week of January Georgia’s offseason roster seems to be set.

The Bulldogs will undoubtedly see further attrition following spring practice, with the next transfer portal window opening on April 16. As it stands, the Bulldogs have 89 scholarship players and have to get down to 85 by the start of fall camp.

But winter workouts and spring practice will go a long way in further shaping the Georgia roster.

So as the Bulldogs dive all the way into winter workouts, let’s take a look at where the offensive depth chart stands for Georgia entering the 2024 season.

Georgia football quarterback depth chart

  1. Carson Beck (Sr.)
  2. Gunner Stockton (R-Soph.)
  3. Ryan Puglisi (Fr.)

Analysis: Georgia briefly added a fourth player at the position in the form of Jayden Maiava, only for him to eventually sign with USC.

Even with Maiava’s flip, Beck was always going to be the obvious starting quarterback for this team. He’s perhaps the biggest reason why the Bulldogs will open the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the country to start the 2024 season.

