Nation’s No. 4 RB Nathaniel Frazier commits to Georgia

Nathaniel Frazier did something moments ago that just truly made him a significant commitment to the University of Georgia.

It wasn’t solely because he’s rated as the nation’s No. 4 RB and the No. 51 overall prospect for this cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings scale. Or that both On3 and Rivals consider him to be the No. 1 RB in the entire country in the 2024 class.

Nor was it the fact he has 10.58 seconds in the 100 meters or 21.62 seconds in the 200. Frazier’s 5-foot-11 and 210-pounds and that breakaway speed makes him both a home run hitter and a three-down every down back for the ‘Dawgs.

Read more at DawgNation.com.