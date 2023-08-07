College

Nation’s No. 4 RB Nathaniel Frazier commits to Georgia

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation.com

UGA Fans Fans during the Bulldogs' game against Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

Nathaniel Frazier did something moments ago that just truly made him a significant commitment to the University of Georgia.

It wasn’t solely because he’s rated as the nation’s No. 4 RB and the No. 51 overall prospect for this cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings scale. Or that both On3 and Rivals consider him to be the No. 1 RB in the entire country in the 2024 class.

Nor was it the fact he has 10.58 seconds in the 100 meters or 21.62 seconds in the 200. Frazier’s 5-foot-11 and 210-pounds and that breakaway speed makes him both a home run hitter and a three-down every down back for the ‘Dawgs.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

