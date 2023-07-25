College

Nation’s No. 1 LB Justin Williams commits to Georgia

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation

Hairy Dawg During Georgias G-Day spring scrimmage

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation

Justin Williams is a ‘Dawg. He’s not a Duck.

The nation’s No. 1 LB prospect for 2024 shared the word today across his social media that he has decided to commit to Georgia. Oregon and old DawgNation friend Dan Lanning was also very strongly considered.

The decision means a great many things. Perhaps the first element that should be trumpeted here is that the nation’s consensus No. 1 recruiting class across all the rankings services now has pledges from the nation’s No. 1 QB, No. 1 CB and No. LB across all of those same services.

Georgia also has the nation’s No. 1 TE committed for some outlets.

The 6-foot-2.5, 215-pounder has some legitimate 4.44 speed in the 40-yard dash. He runs track and has been clocked as low as 11.01 seconds in the 100 meters. He has been timed at 4.25 seconds in the pro agility 5-10-5 drill.

