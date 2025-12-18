National media still unsure of what to make of Georgia QB Gunner Stockton entering CFB Playoff

ATHENS — Gunner Stockton spent all season answering questions.

He proved time-and-time again he was more than capable of leading Georgia. He threw for 23 touchdowns while rushing for another 8. He led Georgia to a 12-1 record, winning the SEC championship and getting back into the College Football Playoff.

Yet despite all the success, Stockton still has more to prove for the Bulldogs. David Cobb of CBS Sports ranked Stockton sixth among the quarterbacks set to play in the College Football Playoff. That’s despite finishing seventh in the country in Heisman Trophy voting.

