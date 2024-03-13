Mykel Williams very confident about his future at outside linebacker

ATHENS —Mykel Williams hopes his performance in the Orange Bowl was a preview of what is to come for the Georgia defender.

Williams was incredibly impactful in the win, with a season-high 4 tackles to go along with a sack, a forced fumble, a press breakup and 1.5 tackles for loss.

And before you point out that Williams was playing against a skeleton squad, the now junior was also doing so in a new position.

Georgia stood Williams up and played him at outside linebacker in the 63-3 win.

“It’s something we are working towards,” Williams said. “I kinda envision it looking something similar to the Florida State game where I was playing a little more outside linebacker there. It’s something that’s in the making.”

