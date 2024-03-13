College

Mykel Williams very confident about his future at outside linebacker

By Conner Riley, DawgNation

Mykel Williams (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) during Georgia's game against Florida State in the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS —Mykel Williams hopes his performance in the Orange Bowl was a preview of what is to come for the Georgia defender.

Williams was incredibly impactful in the win, with a season-high 4 tackles to go along with a sack, a forced fumble, a press breakup and 1.5 tackles for loss.

And before you point out that Williams was playing against a skeleton squad, the now junior was also doing so in a new position.

Georgia stood Williams up and played him at outside linebacker in the 63-3 win.

“It’s something we are working towards,” Williams said. “I kinda envision it looking something similar to the Florida State game where I was playing a little more outside linebacker there. It’s something that’s in the making.”

