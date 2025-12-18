College

Mike White talks Top 25 ranking, reveals where Georgia basketball must improve

By Mike Griffith
Mike White (UGA Sports Comm) Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White coaches against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports\r (Brett Davis/Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)
ATHENS — Georgia coach Mike White had an old-school, grounded reaction to the new-found success he’s creating in the men’s basketball program.

“We’re human, and we’d rather be ranked than unranked, win than lose, all those things, right?” White said when asked his thoughts on UGA breaking into the AP Top 25 for a second straight season after a previous absence from the poll dating back to 2011.

“It’s ok to feel good about, it’s good for our fans, but …. we’ve got to get better.”

