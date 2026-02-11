Mike White contract extension includes raise to $3.91 million, annual increase

ATHENS — Mike White improved Georgia basketball each of his first three seasons, and the three-year contract extension he received last September is reflective of the confidence UGA has in the future of the program.

White’s contract extension, announced last September, will pay him $3.91 in salary and supplemental compensation this year and includes a $100,000 escalator clause each year through the end of his contract in 2031, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has confirmed.

White received a $210,000 raise for this season (up to $3.91 million) from his original contract.

Read more at DawgNation.