Matthew Boling earns prestigious scholarship from NCAA

Georgia track and field star Matthew Boling was awarded a $10,000 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship, making it the first time in program history a men’s track and field athlete has earned the honor.

While Boling is most widely known for his sprinting dominance, he became the first athlete in the history of the conference to be named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of The Year four times.

He won SEC and NCAA championships during his Georgia career and was a 14-time All-American. He holds the school record in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.

Read more at DawgNation.com