Marvin Harrison Jr. believes Ohio State beats Georgia had he not been injured

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during the Bulldogs 42-41 win in the 2022 Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game played December 31, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo credit Perry McIntyre. (Perry McIntyre/© 2022 Perry McIntyre)

ATHENS — Javon Bullard’s hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the third quarter of the CFP title game turned the lights out on Ohio State’s championship hopes and is still being talked about more than six months later.

Harrison told CBS Sports at Big Ten Media Days that, “Yes,” had he played, “I think we go on to win that game against Georgia, and I like our chances in the national championship.”

Harrison was speaking to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd in the one-on-one interview.

“I think it came down to a couple plays here and there towards the end of the game,” said Harrison, who had 5 catches for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns against Georgia before leaving the game with the injury with 35 seconds left in the third quarter. “Unfortunately I wasn’t able to play in the fourth quarter and help the team out down the stretch.”

