Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint’s favorite Georgia memory explains what makes him so beloved

ATHENS — Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has a number of key moments he could’ve picked from for his favorite Georgia memory. His touchdown catch against Tennessee last season. His key block of Kool-Aid McKintrsy in the 2022 National Championship Game.

But it’s telling Rosemy-Jacksaint picked a moment that could double as perhaps the lowest moment of his career.

In his freshman season, Rosemy-Jacksaint was striding to the end zone in the first quarter of Georgia’s rivalry game against Florida. As he lunged for the end zone, Rosemy-Jacksaint got rolled up on by Florida defensive back Brad Stewart.

As Rosemy-Jacksaint lay in the end zone, he couldn’t get up to celebrate his first college touchdown. He broke his ankle on the play, in a game Georgia lost 44-28.

“In that one play, I had a lot about myself I learned and a lot about myself that I had to grow into following that play,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “I just felt like that one play, everything that transpired afterwards shaped me to who I am today. It was a good and bad experience.”

Since that game, Georgia is 42-1. Rosemy-Jacksaint has become an instrumental reason why. He may not have the statistical output that indicates such but in talking to anyone connected to the Georgia program, the Bulldogs wouldn’t be where they are without Rosemy-Jacksaint.

He’s become one of the more vocal leaders on the team. Someone who isn’t afraid to mix it up with the defensive backs or become a trusted target for Carson Beck in his first year as a starter.

Rosemy-Jacksaint could’ve let that first big moment define him. He wouldn’t have been the first college athlete who couldn’t overcome a significant injury.

“I learned that it’s not hard to get up,” Rosemy-Jacksaint “When life knocks you down, you’ve got to get up. I was down, I was down on myself. I had a lot of doubts. It was just like, there was a lot of adversity going on that I had to overcome. I just kept God first, just kept him on my side. I prevailed, I came through it. I just thank God for it.”

