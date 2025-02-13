Lawson Luckie was Georgia’s most productive TE in 2024. Todd Hartley believes he can be even better

ATHENS — Statistically speaking, Lawson Luckie was Georgia’s top tight end last season.

Despite playing with Oscar Delp and Benjamin Yurosek, Luckie led the group in receptions (24) and receiving yards (348).

And tight ends coach Todd Hartley believes we haven’t even seen the best version of Luckie yet.

“He kind of burst onto the scene early as a freshman, had kind of high expectations for what he was doing in certain practice and scrimmage situations,” Hartley said prior to Georgia’s game against Notre Dame.

