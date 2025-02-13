College

Lawson Luckie was Georgia’s most productive TE in 2024. Todd Hartley believes he can be even better

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
Lawson Luckie (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (7) before Georgia's game against Texas in the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Statistically speaking, Lawson Luckie was Georgia’s top tight end last season.

Despite playing with Oscar Delp and Benjamin Yurosek, Luckie led the group in receptions (24) and receiving yards (348).

And tight ends coach Todd Hartley believes we haven’t even seen the best version of Luckie yet.

“He kind of burst onto the scene early as a freshman, had kind of high expectations for what he was doing in certain practice and scrimmage situations,” Hartley said prior to Georgia’s game against Notre Dame.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!