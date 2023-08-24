College

Latest injuries to Georgia running back position only further impact 2023 offensive plans

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Branson Robinson (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia running back Branson Robinson (22) during a game against Auburn on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia’s running backs can’t seem to catch a break. They can rupture a patella tendon, pull a hamstring or strain a knee ligament.

The injury news regarding this position continues to get worse by the practice. Kendall Milton hurt his hamstring early in August. Then on Tuesday, Kirby Smart announced that promising sophomore Branson Robinson will miss the entire season after suffering a ruptured patella tendon.

Robinson had already been dealing with a foot injury in his other leg when he went down without being touched.

“Tough, tough break for him. He was coming back from a toe injury on the other leg and actually was not even in a contact drill,” Smart said. “He cut and planted and ruptured the patella tendon. He’ll make a full recovery but, unfortunately, he’ll be out for the season, which puts us in a tough situation at back.”

