ATHENS — Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey won’t be at the SEC Media Days in Nashville, but he should be.

McConkey is arguably the most underrated player in the league entering the season, along with being one of the best student-athlete ambassadors the University of Georgia has had in some time.

The redshirt junior receiver is already blinking on the NFL radar with the Senior Bowl ranking him among the top priority players.

